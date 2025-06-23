Ole Miss Football, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes Fighting for Top Safety
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy was back in Oxford this past weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, has the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes firmly in the mix, but other programs remain in pursuit.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State this past weekend for a critical trip.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Now, Ole Miss, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have made a "sizable leap forward" in their pursuit, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
He'll take fall official visits to both the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
But the Ole Miss program is making an impact in his process ahead of his senior campaign where he told On3 Sports the visit to campus was an "amazing" experience.
Kiffin and Co. held a critical weekend in Oxford where McCoy was alongside multiple priority targets on the 2026 board.
Visitor to Know: Denairius Gray [Auburn WR Commit]
Boynton Beach (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Denairius Gray made his way to Oxford this past weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Gray, a Top-75 wideout in America, has emerged as top pass catcher in the Sunshine State with a myriad of schools in the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder has received offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.
But Gray has revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers after pledging to the program on Jan. 1 of 2024.
He's been a long-time pledge to the Southeastern Conference rival, but it hasn't stopped other schools from battling for his services.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program bringing Gray to town for an official visit to campus this past weekend.
