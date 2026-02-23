Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes for No. 2 Running Back in America

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star running back David Gabriel Georges continues evaluating the contenders in his recruitment this offseason with multiple programs piquing his interest.

The Canada native has ascended into the No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix after after Gabriel Georges trimmed his list to eight schools in December.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

Gabriel Georges led his prep squad to a state title over Brentwood Academy as his meteoric rise continued across his third year on the prep scene.

“Everyone was focused… it felt like something great was going to happen,” Gabriel-Georges told Rivals. “We had a good week of preparation. The team worked hard in the weight room and on the field.

"We knew we were ready for that game and the offensive line was great. They blocked like crazy and the whole team went out and executed.”

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with his junior campaign in the rearview mirror, the No. 2 rated running back in America has revealed his top eight schools: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Alabama.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the team to watch, according to multiple reports, but the Ole Miss Rebels are "hanging around" in his recruitment, Rivals reports.

Gabriel Georges has raved about the Buckeyes as the Big Ten program intensifies its pursuit for the elite running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

"Coach Locklyn is someone I can really learn from. He’s a great coach and he knows how to develop running backs. He’s easy to talk to and I like what he is about,” Gabriel Georges told Rivals.

Now, as his recruitment process intensifies this offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers are schools to watch, but the Ole Miss Rebels continue lingering as a potential contender.

