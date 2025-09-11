The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Hosting Oklahoma Sooners, WVU Mountaineers Target for Arkansas Game

Lane Kiffin and Co. will bring in the talented Texas wideout, set to take in the scenes at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Zack Nagy

Southlake Carroll's Brody Knowles (10) celebrates with John Mark Fraga (84) in the end zone during the 6A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Southlake Carroll's Brody Knowles (10) celebrates with John Mark Fraga (84) in the end zone during the 6A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Southlake (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Brody Knowles is expected to be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Knowles, a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts a deep offer sheet with the Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia Mountaineers, Purdue Boilermakers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, dishing out scholarships.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State is the son of Mark Knowle - a professional tennis player who won four doubles and mixed doubles grand slam titles during his 22-year career.

[Mark] Knowles took him trophies ranging from the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon.

Now, [Brody] Knowles has emerged as a coveted recruit on the trail with multiple programs intrigued at the long-term potential he attains.

That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program set to bring in Knowles on an unofficial visit to Oxford this weekend.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Knowles reeled in 39 passes for 554 yards and eight touchdowns during his breakout season.

Last weekend, Knowles was in Norman (Okla.) for a visit with Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners for the program's Week 2 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

“It went good,” Knowles told 247Sports. “Really love it up there, gives me a great family feel! “He said that I would be a great fit in this offense and could put up some crazy numbers here.

“I mean, I want to really see like how they develop their players,” Knowles said, “and like if they can get into the next level and like have they been doing that and like they’re just really good like developing, you know, for like the long, long run.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Southlake Carroll's Brody Knowles (10) celebrates with John Mark Fraga (84) in the end zone during the 6A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Ole Miss will get Knowles to campus as the program looks to set the tone in his recruitment process with a critical game day visit.

The Rebels will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 at Vaught Hemingway with the program looking to remain unbeaten in 2025.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

