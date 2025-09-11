Ole Miss Football Hosting Oklahoma Sooners, WVU Mountaineers Target for Arkansas Game
Southlake (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Brody Knowles is expected to be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Knowles, a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts a deep offer sheet with the Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia Mountaineers, Purdue Boilermakers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, dishing out scholarships.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State is the son of Mark Knowle - a professional tennis player who won four doubles and mixed doubles grand slam titles during his 22-year career.
[Mark] Knowles took him trophies ranging from the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon.
Now, [Brody] Knowles has emerged as a coveted recruit on the trail with multiple programs intrigued at the long-term potential he attains.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program set to bring in Knowles on an unofficial visit to Oxford this weekend.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Knowles reeled in 39 passes for 554 yards and eight touchdowns during his breakout season.
Last weekend, Knowles was in Norman (Okla.) for a visit with Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners for the program's Week 2 win over the Michigan Wolverines.
“It went good,” Knowles told 247Sports. “Really love it up there, gives me a great family feel! “He said that I would be a great fit in this offense and could put up some crazy numbers here.
“I mean, I want to really see like how they develop their players,” Knowles said, “and like if they can get into the next level and like have they been doing that and like they’re just really good like developing, you know, for like the long, long run.”
Now, Ole Miss will get Knowles to campus as the program looks to set the tone in his recruitment process with a critical game day visit.
The Rebels will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 at Vaught Hemingway with the program looking to remain unbeaten in 2025.
