Ole Miss Football Hosting Penn State, Alabama Cornerback Target for Official Visit
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney is currently on an official visit to Oxford for a multi-day stay with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Barney, one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has garnered significant interest on the recruiting scene after dominating the prep scene in Georgia.
The Top-20 cornerback in America has earned offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, during his process.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue swinging for the fences for the highly-touted prospect out of the Peach State.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder made his way to the Magnolia State for a midweek official visit with the program where he had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus.
Barney worked through a photoshoot, one-on-one time with the Ole Miss staff and more during his trip to Oxford.
The Rebels will be battling multiple heavy-hitters with Penn State, Texas A&M and Alabama swinging for the fences, but the program remains in the mix following an official visit to campus.
Barney will commit to the program of his choice this summer as he winds down his recruitment process after multiple official visits.
“After the visits, by July 5, I will know where I want to go,” Barney told On3 Sports. “I am looking for a school that will develop me and a good culture to be in.
"A place where I can get my name out fast is important too, and the perfect fit and comfort for my family and me are other things I want in a school.”
