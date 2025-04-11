Ole Miss Football Hosting Prized Texas Quarterback for Visit to Oxford
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the prowl for the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as their push intensifies this spring.
Kiffin and Co. have hosted a litany of top-end talent in Oxford since the season ended back in January, and that list is set to grow once again this weekend.
Ole Miss is set to bring in coveted quarterback, Rees Wise, for a visit to Oxford this Saturday for the program's "Meet The Rebels Day."
Wise is listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and is rated as a 3-star prospect, the No. 531 ranked player in the country, the No. 31ranked quarterback in the country.
He's the No. 7 rated signal-caller in Texas and holds a number of Division 1 offers, including Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, SMU, Oklahoma State, and many more.
Wise is only a junior, and a member of the 2026 cycle while attending Westlake High School in Austin (Tex.), the alma matter of many of the most talented players in both college football and NFL history, with names such as Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Justin Tucker, and Cade Klubnik all suiting up for the Chaparalls over the years.
A true dual-threat quarterback, Wise is able to stand in the pocket and progress through his reads, while also being able to use his acceleration and speed to out-maneuver opposing rushers and either throw on the run or keep it himself.
This past season, Wise threw for 2598 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while also rushing for 462 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
To say Wise would be a major commitment for Lane Kiffin and Co. would be an understatement.
Wise is a proven winner, despite starting just two seasons for the Chaparalls, leading them to a 14-1 record in 2023 and an appearance in the state semi-finals, and a 14-2 overall record.
He also led the program to an appearance in the 6A Division 1 state championship this past season.
His proven ability to win, combined with his impressive stats makes Wise a priority target for not just Lane Kiffin, but for the other double-digit schools that have offered him a scholarship.
Wise remains one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he gears up for a pivotal stretch in his recruitment to round out the offseason.
