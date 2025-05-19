Ole Miss Football 'Impresses' Five-Star Prospect, No. 1 Tight End in America
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman took an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend with the atmosphere in Oxford impressing the coveted target.
Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and will skip junior campaign.
After making the move to reclassify, Bowman remains a Top-25 prospect in America and the most sought-after tight end on the market.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is one of the top targets on the program's "Big Board" with the Rebels battling the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Ohio State, among others.
Now, he's officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels with the program receiving the first official of his recruiting process.
After departing Oxford, Bowman was "impressed" with the Rebels and what the program is building in the Magnolia State, according to On3 Sports.
The No. 1 tight end in America is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns with Kiffin's program battling multiple heavy-hitters.
It's a significant stretch for Kiffin and the Rebels to get the top-ranked tight end to Oxford for a multi-day stay.
Ole Miss became the first program to officially offer Bowman a scholarship during his freshman campaign on the West coast and have since been in his ear.
The Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks are also set to receive official visits from Bowman this offseason, according to On3 Sports.
What will the California native provide the school of his choice at the next level? On3 Sports National Scout Cody Bellaire chimed in.
“Mark Bowman was the most consistent tight end threat throughout the OT7 Championship. He was constantly moving the chains and made the occasional strong-handed dunk on top of a defender in the end zone that made the highlight reel as well.
"His frame, twitchy movements and route-running are impressive for a 2027 prospect. Bowman’s skill set allowed him to work himself open both underneath and up the seam. If Vance Spafford was covered, Bowman was the next man up. He stepped up his game in a big way this weekend and made his presence felt throughout the OT7 Championship.” – National Scout Cody Bellaire
