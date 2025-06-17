Ole Miss Football Impresses Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines Wideout Target
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop three-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford is fresh off of an official visit to Oxford this past weekend for a multi-day stay with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Guilford, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, continues his rise as a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels heavily involved in his process.
After dishing out an offer in May, the Rebels hit the ground running in their pursuit of the Hoosier State wideout.
Now, Ole Miss has been labeled a finalist for the talented 6-foot-2, 180-pounder alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers.
The hometown Hoosiers are currently viewed as the favorite in his recruitment, but Kiffin and Co. remain in the mix for the sought-after prospect down the stretch.
After taking an official visit to the Magnolia State this past weekend, Ole Miss made a significant move in his process.
“Oh, it definitely blew my mind. It blew whatever I thought out of the water. I loved it," Guilford told Rivals.
Guilford has locked in a commitment date for June 27, according to On3 Sports, where he will choose between his four finalists of Ole Miss, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State.
What will Guilford provide a program at the next level?
His trainer Dre Muhammad of Traction Athletic Performance told On3 Sports he believes the sky's the limit.
“Jerquaden shares similarities with elite prospects like (Ohio State’s) Mylan Graham, particularly in his commitment to mastering his craft and showcasing advanced skills. While there’s always room for growth and refinement, his natural talent and competitive spirit set him apart. He possesses an elite receiver skill set and thrives on competition, consistently elevating his performance as the stakes rise.
“Standing between 6’2″ and 6’3″, he runs a verified low 4.5 and weighs in at 190 pounds, with the potential to add another 10 pounds as he continues training before college. His stride length is exceptional, allowing him to cover significant ground effortlessly. Beyond his technical abilities, he’s a physical presence who isn’t afraid to block, is tough to bring down, and embraces every aspect of his development.
“Jerquaden is also maturing mentally, learning from those who came before him to adopt a professional mindset in his preparation and approach. He is undoubtedly among the top 15 receivers in the 2026 class, a status he reinforces by excelling against top competition in 7v7 and the summer circuit."
