Ole Miss Football 'Leading the Pack' for LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind four-star offensive lineman Antonio Keefer remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as he navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment this offseason.

Keefer checks in as a Top-25 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools pursuing his services following a strong junior campaign in Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

"On film, Keefer demonstrates some intriguing physical ability. He fires off the ball well, and when asked to pull, he moves fluidly," Rivals wrote. "When operating in space, he keeps his head on a swivel, always looking for a victim.

"As he continues to develop, Keefer’s technique could improve and allow him to become an impact blocker at the college level, too."

As Keefer navigates an offseason filled with unofficial and official visits on the docket, the Ole Miss Rebels are making sure to turn up the heat with an unofficial visit already in the rearview mirror.

Ole Miss hosted multiple priority targets last week with Keefer emerging as a top prospect on the board - where he checked in with Ole Miss:

When in Oxford less than 10 days ago, Keefer had the chance to talk shop with Rebels star signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss while also making his rounds with the coaching staff in the Magnolia State as he feels the love from Ole Miss this offseason.

The LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes are also teams to keep tabs on, according to 247Sports, with the pair of powerhouse programs "in play" for the fast-rising offensive weapon with offers galore on his sheet.

Now, the goal is to get Keefer down on an official visit across the spring and summer months as the Rebels continue their pursuit of the coveted target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this offseason.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: