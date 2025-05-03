Ole Miss Football Jumps North Carolina Tar Heels, Michigan Wolverines in Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from the No. 1 linebacker in America on Friday afternoon after Florida native Izayia Williams pledged to the program.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Then, he quickly committed to the Rebels after going public on Friday,
The coveted four-star has taken the country by storm this offseason after a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad.
“Izayia Williams jumped on our radar from the start of practice. He was one of the most physically impressive linebackers in attendance,” On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said of Williams during Under Armour All-America week.
“Williams started off a little slow during practice but was one of the best linebackers in the game, tallying seven tackles. He has quite the future ahead of him if the game was any indication.”
The talented Sunshine State native has flipped his commitment multiple times after backing off of a pledge from the Louisville Cardinals, Syracuse Orange, Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Rebels who have secured the pledge as it currently stands.
“The coaches are great. They recruited me hard, they made me feel wanted and they will help me develop,” Powell told On3’s Chad Simmons upon committing. “My parents helped me a lot too. They love the coaches, they felt comfortable with my decision and we all felt good about this.”
With the commitment from Williams, the Rebels are now up to six pledges in the 2026 Recruiting Class and have hopped into the Top-25 in America.
Williams joins the likes of quarterback Rees Wise, wide receiver Jameson Powell and running back Ja'Michael Jones, among others.
It's the No. 21 ranked Recruiting Class in America, according to On3 Sports, and the No. 9 class in the Southeastern Conference.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising on the recruiting trail with the program quickly beginning to heat up on the scene.
Heading into the summer months, the program will host double-digit official visitors as the Rebels look to build on the Top-25 Recruiting Class in the nation.
