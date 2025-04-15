Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Coveted Texas Quarterback
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Wise, who wrapped up a weekend trip to Oxford on Sunday, verbally pledges to Kiffin's program after a successful stay in the Magnolia State.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, last weekend's visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
Wise joins wide receivers Jameson Powell and Zion Legree alongside running back Ja’Michael Jones and cornerback Braylen Williams in the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Class.
The Recent Pledge: Braylen Williams [CB]
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Braylen Williams has revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he announced via social media last Friday.
Williams, one of the top defensive backs in Mississippi, joins a talented 2026 Recruiting Class with the Rebels landing his pledge.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is coming off of a junior campaign that quickly put his name on the map with multiple Power Four schools pursuing his services.
Williams led his Tupelo squad to a state championship run after transferring in last year.
It's been a hectic stretch in Williams' recruitment after reeling in offers from the likes of Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State, among several others, during his recruiting process.
The prized defensive back became the first commit on defense for the Rebels and the fourth target, at the time, to pledge to the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.