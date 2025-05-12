Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Prized Defensive Back, Mississippi Native
Hazlehurst (Miss.) defensive back Trae Collins has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Reebels, he revealed on Sunday night.
Collins, a Top-300 prospect in the 2027 Reecruiting Cycle, shuts down his recruitment prior to his junior campaign with Kiffin and Co. getting the verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has flown under the radar with less than double-digit offers, but is quickly garnering interest from the top programs in America.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that have landed the early commitment.
According to On3 Sports' recent recruiting rankings, Collins is rated as the No. 216 overall prospect in the country, No. 19 safety in America and the No. 8 prospect in Mississippi.
He's the second commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Class for the Ole Miss Rebels where he joins talented Mississippi offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones as the pair of pledges in the rising-junior class.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are red-hot on the recruiting scene with the program landing multiple high-profile commitments across the last two weeks.
After a trio of Top-250 prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle verbally pledges, the program is beginning to do work for the future in 2027 class.
