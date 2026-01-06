Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Top-15 Transfer DL, Ex-Colorado Buffalo

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, he revealed via social media on Monday evening.

Oatis checks in as the No. 11 rated defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. swinging for the fences after getting him in on a visit on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder began his playing career with the Alabama where he spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide prior to making the move to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2025.

Across three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Oatis was a regular role player with the Tide where he totaled 57 tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Then, during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025, Oatis saw a decline in his production where he now eyes a fresh start for his final season of eligibility.

Former Colorado/Alabama DT Jehiem Oatis has committed to Ole Miss, per a source. He’s a former top recruit who thrived under Ole Miss coach Pete Golding at Alabama for two seasons when both were in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/R5o8UNpMie — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Ole Miss reels in the Magnolia State native as the fifth Transfer Portal addition where he will also be accompanied by Nevada Wolf Pack edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado as the newcomers in the trenches to this point.

Maldonado entered the free agent market with a myriad of programs in pursuit, but it's Golding sealing the deal 48 hours after the Transfer Portal market opened for the productive defender.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he totaled 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss to go along with five sacks for his Wolfpack crew.

Maldonado's Pro Football Focus grades stick out after finishing with an 85.8 pass rush grade in 2025 and an overall defensive grade of 79.5. Both of those numbers put him among the top-five on the Ole Miss roster across the 2025 season.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program now landing a commitment from Nevada standout edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado.



The standout EDGE will make his way to the Magnolia State.



More: https://t.co/7mEbHLwHgO pic.twitter.com/ja47IYAyqp — Ole Miss Rebels On SI (@OleMissOnSI) January 4, 2026

Ole Miss is navigating a chaotic stretch in Oxford with the program working through both NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations and visits alongside College Football Playoff preparation for a clash against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday.

No. 6 Ole Miss will hit the road to Arizona this week for the College Football Playoff semifinals with a date set against Miami on Thursday night.

