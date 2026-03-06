Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Skyrockets Past Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program landing a commitment from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker on Friday.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in America and the No. 5 rated defensive lineman with programs from coast-to-coast entering his process following a strong junior campaign in the Magnolia State.

“First, I want to Thank God, my family, and my coaches for believing in me and supporting me through this journey. With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to Ole Miss,” he wrote on X announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder bypassed offers from the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, with Golding and Co. landing a verbal pledge on Friday.

“He has huge production as a junior with 69 tackles (including 17 for loss), 7 sacks and two forced fumbles," Rivals said of Shumaker. "Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push.

"Active hands, high motor and lives in the backfield. Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most HS interior lineman but very high ceiling.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker has committed to Ole Miss🦈



Shumaker ranks No. 54 NATL. (No. 5 DL) in the Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/o8G4Qg0rIZ pic.twitter.com/gm7w9RkjaV — Rivals (@Rivals) March 6, 2026

Now, Ole Miss has cruised inside the Top-25 in the 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings to the No. 11 slot, according to Rivals.

The Headliner: QB Keegan Croucher

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels last fall where he's quickly emerged as the headliner in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Croucher has surged to the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America where he's now looking to continue developing as a prospect after moving from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut to Baylor School for his senior campaign.

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher via X.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels where he will be in town from April 24-26 as he continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: