Ole Miss Football Lands Miami Hurricanes Transfer to No. 2 Portal Class in America

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday following his visit.

Once Kinsler entered the market, the ACC transfer checked in as one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the portal with Golding and Co. earning a visit this weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder received interest from the likes of the Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among others, as his recruitment quickly heated up - but it's Ole Miss that lands the pledge.

Kinsler has appeared in 22 games across the last two seasons where he departs Coral Gables with a new home where he will have two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted with Miami in 2023 prior to back-to-back seasons where he appeared in double-digit games.

Now, the Rebels land a commitment with Kinsler heading to Oxford after going public with his pledge following visits to Auburn and Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Miami transfer OT Tommy Kinsler has committed to Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports🦈https://t.co/L6SDahwZQB pic.twitter.com/rOug9EgPbW — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 24, 2026

Ole Miss has landed over two dozen newcomers with Kinsler looking to be the cherry on top to a coveted haul - which ranks No. 2 in America via the 247Sports Transfer Portal Class rankings.

Now, Kinsler joins the mix after going public with a decision on Saturday afternoon as commitment No. 28 in the haul.

The Transfer Portal Additions [28]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

