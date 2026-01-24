Ole Miss Football Trending for Prized Miami Hurricanes Transfer Amid Massive Visit

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler is currently on an official visit to Oxford with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels rolling out the red carpet for the ACC transfer.

Kinsler made the decision to hit the free agent market following the Hurricanes' National Championship Game appearance with multiple SEC schools now in pursuit - including Ole Miss.

Upon entering the market, Kinsler then checked in as one of the top remaining transfer offensive linemen in the portal with Golding and Co. landing an official visit following his trip on The Plains at Auburn earlier this week.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has received interest from the likes of the Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among others, as his recruitment quickly heats up.

Kinsler has appeared in 22 games across the last two seasons where he will now depart Coral Gables in search of a new home with two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted with Miami in 2023 prior to back-to-back seasons where he appeared in double-digit games.

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels with a report from On3 Sports stating that the program in Oxford is trending to land his commitment amid his visit to the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss trending to land transfer portal commitment.



Miami offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler has made visits to Auburn and Ole Miss, but sources tell On3 that the Rebels hold the momentum. https://t.co/hydPkN9T8M



via @on3 | @OMSpiritOn3 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) January 24, 2026

Ole Miss has landed over two dozen newcomers with Kinsler looking to be the cherry on top to a coveted haul - which ranks No. 2 in America via the 247Sports Transfer Portal Class rankings.

The Transfer Portal Additions [27]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

