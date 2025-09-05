Ole Miss Football Lands No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi, Flips From LSU Tigers
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, flips his pledge to the hometown program after being committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since early June.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder was in Oxford last weekend for an unofficial visit with the program where Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for their priority prospect.
“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
Tucker comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State with the Rebels chipping away over the summer in order to add him to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Now, he joins a talented haul for Ole Miss in the cycle with multiple blue-chip prospects committed to Kiffin's program heading into a critical fall stretch.
Tucker is a prospect that has evaluators raving about the potential he attains after a strong junior campaign in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with Tucker's pledge elevating the program once again.
