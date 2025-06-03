Ole Miss Football Lands Official Visit From Prized Alabama Crimson Tide Commit
Gadsden (Ala.) four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson remains a priorty target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Gibson, the No. 5 rated cornerback in America, verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide last December with the hometown program winning out for his services.
“My commitment to Alabama is solid,” Gibson told On3 Sports. “My relationship with the coaches and staff especially, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) is key. I see myself being successful in their defense. Coach Mo will help me develop and reach my goals as a player and as a man.”
But it hasn't stopped the top programs across the country from fighting in his recruitment process.
That includes the Ole Miss Rebels with Kiffin and Co. battling the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers, among others, that have extended scholarships.
Now, the Rebels are taking a step in the right direction in their pursuit of flipping Gibson.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has locked in an official visit with Ole Miss for this weekend where he will be taking a multi-day stay in Oxford.
The Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle will make his way to town with Kiffin and the Rebels looking to make a statement in his process.
Gibson will officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers during the weekend of June 13 as well prior to checking in with the Crimson Tide to round out his process.
Ole Miss recently flipped Wisconsin Badgers pledge Carmelow Reed this week frersh off of an official visit to campus.
The Flip: EDGE Carmelow Reed
Richton Park (Ill.) Rich Township three-star EDGE Carmelow Reed verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday, he revealed via social media.
Reed, who pledged to the Wisconsin Badgers in April, has now flipped his commitment to the Rebels following a multi-day stay in Oxford this past weekend.
The Top-100 defensive lineman comes in at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds heading into his senior campaign with a myriad of schools extending offers.
Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels that win out for his services after successfully flipping the former Big Ten pledge.
“The people around the city absolutely love the school and the players playing for the school so that was good,” Reed told On3 Sports. “The staff was great, too. Like everybody was just awesome. I’m so excited about this.
“I loved the Ole Miss visit. The love I was being shown from everyone around was great and something I want to be a part of!”
The recruiting efforts of Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner ultimately paid off down the stretch in this one after keeping a foot on the gas for Reed's services despite a commitment to Wisconsin.
