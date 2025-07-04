Ole Miss Football Lands Three Commitments Across Pivotal Recruiting Stretch
The Ole Miss Rebels are cruising on the recruiting trail with the program landing three commitments across a pivotal stretch to kick off July.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of a productive run in June with double-digit official visitors making their way to Oxford for multi-day stays.
Now, the program is beginning to reap the benefits of the recruiting efforts put in over the last handful of weeks.
Ole Miss secured a commitment from the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas on Monday, a Top-10 tight end in America on Tuesday and one of the top defensive backs in Mississippi on Thursday.
Who's in for the Rebels after a critical stretch?
The Buzz: Rebels Rolling on Recruiting Scene
No. 1: Landon Barnes - EDGE
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels over Ohio State and Washington on Monday.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs during his prep career.
Now, it's Kiffin and Co. winning out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs navigating his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
He's one of the top commitments under Kiffin during his time in Oxford.
No. 2: JC Anderson - Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson announced a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday to keep the hot streak going for the program.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene with Kiffin and Co. winning out down the stretch.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder took multiple official visits this offseason, but after a trip to see the Ole Miss Rebels in June, the program continued pushing all the right buttons.
The No. 3 overall prospect in Illinois has carved out a path as one of the top recruits in his home-state with Ole Miss adding a dynamic tight end to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
During his junior campaign, Anderson logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense.
No. 3: Iverson McCoy - Cornerback
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
McCoy, a Top-20 prospect in Mississippi, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as of late with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.
The former Mississippi State commit reopened his recruitment in May with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his process with Kiffin and Co. emerging quickly as a contender.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder holds offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
McCoy took official visits to see both the Rebels and Bulldogs this summer with the pair of SEC schools emerging as threats in his process, but the Razorbacks and Tigers also remained in the mix with offers on the table.
Now, McCoy has made his move. The Magnolia State prospect will remain in-state and suit up for the Rebels after revealing a commitment.
“I like the coaches, the players and the community,” McCoy told On3 Sports after his official visit. “They checked out all my boxes. I like the way they coach and they’re personal.”
