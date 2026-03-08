Ole Miss Football Leading for Fast-Rising Defensive Back in LSU Tigers' Backyard

Baton Rouge (La.) Central High athlete Mason Moore has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason.

Moore has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but there remains interest from multiple powerhouse programs as he works through his recruitment - including an aggressive pursuit from the Ole Miss program.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, and Southern University, among others, across his prep career.

But Pete Golding and his Ole Miss staff are intensifying their pursuit for the Louisiana native after locking in an official visit this week.

Moore will make his way up to Oxford (Miss.) during the weekend of May 1-3 as the Rebels prepare to roll out the red carpet during his multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.

In a recent interview withv 247Sports, Moore revealed Ole Miss is the leader in his recruitment with the Rebels looking to reel in the Baton Rouge (La.) native amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Ole Miss is beginning to identify priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Moore - among others - quickly locking in visits to campus.

The Confirmed Visitor: EDGE Ismael Schiefer

Grayson (Ga.) three-star edge rusher Ismael Schiefer has locked in an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he navigates a busy offseason in his recruitment.

Schiefer checks in as a Top-30 EDGE in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools piquing his interest after a strong sophomore campaign at IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, after his sophomore campaign on the prep scene, Schiefer is beginning to identify early contenders in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside multiple heavy-hitters on the unofficial visit schedule.

The talented Peach State native will check in with:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 17

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- LSU Tigers: March 22

- Florida Gators: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- Texas Longhorns: April 11

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

