Ole Miss Football Linebacker Pledge Reaffirms Commitment to the Rebels
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in August over the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide.
The coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time this month.
“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.
"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."
The schemes on Ole Miss' defense continued intriguing Davis with the opportunity to play alongside a talented defensive line piquing his interest.
“They’re multiple, they blitz a lot, they have different type of schemes. That D-line helps out and it’s a good thing for me because the D-line will always be very, very good," Davis said. "Playing with a good D-line and the D-line doing stunts just keeps you free to make plays.”
Now, fast forward to Friday, and Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Cycle took a hit following the news of coveted linebacker Izayia Williams flipping his commitment back to the Florida State Seminoles.
The Sunshine State native has now committed to five different schools across his prep career with the Seminoles regaining the pledge.
The Recap: Williams' Recruitment History
Commits to Louisville - Nov. 2023
Decommits from Louisville - Jan. 2024
Commits to Syracuse - April 2024
Decommits from Syracuse - Aug. 2024
Commits to Florida State - Sept. 2024
Decommits from Florida State- Nov. 2024
Commits to Florida - Mar. 2025
Flips to Ole Miss - May 2025
Flips to Florida State - August 2025
But Davis isn't worried about his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels. On Friday morning, he reiterated his pledge to Kiffin and Co. with one simple post via social media.
Davis is a critical component to Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class with all eyes on the Georgia native heading into his senior campaign.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.