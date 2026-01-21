Ole Miss Football Linked to Star ACC Linebacker Amid Controversial Clemson Exit

Cal Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli is expected to re-enter the the NCAA Transfer Portal after signing with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers earlier this month, according to CBS Sports.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder recorded 87 tackles (second on team), five for loss, with a sack and an interception where he was named an All-ACC honorable mention.

After not playing across the 2024 season as a true freshman, the second-year linebacker from San Diego (Calif.) was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year after making 13 starts in 2025.

Ferrelli entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month and quickly committed to Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, but there's a twist in his recruitment as he remains in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels.

According to The Clemson Insider, "through multiple sourcing, TCI learned that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to Ferrelli on Friday. At that time, Ferrelli told Swinney about his decision to leave the team and enter the portal.

"But getting in touch with Ferrelli was not easy for Clemson. TCI was told there was a stretch when Clemson could not get in contact with him. He could not be found on campus, nor was he answering his phone."

Ex-Cal star linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who signed with Clemson earlier this portal cycle, is expected to re-enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports.



Ole Miss is expected to be a team to watch with him, per sources. Posted 91 tackles as a redshirt freshman this season. pic.twitter.com/2Q1QbYNTE2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2026

But the saga continued heading into last weekend with reports circulating that, "as of Saturday morning, sources told TCI Ferrelli turned in his books and his laptop to the school.

"We were told his plans are to re-enter the portal and go to Ole Miss. Ferrelli visited Clemson early in the portal window, then officially signed with the Tigers last week."

It's a fascinating situation with the Ole Miss Rebels and Golding reportedly remaining in pursuit where he's now made his move to re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"Ex-Cal star linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who signed with Clemson earlier this portal cycle, is expected to re-enter the transfer portal," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.

"Ole Miss is expected to be a team to watch with him, per sources. Posted 91 tackles as a redshirt freshman this season."

Now, all eyes are on Ferrelli as he prepares to make a move with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as the team to know.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: