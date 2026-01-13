Ole Miss Football Loses Former Top-50 Defensive Lineman to Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush will depart Oxford and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons with the program, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Rush signed with the program as a Top-10 prospect in Mississippi and a coveted Top-35 defensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle - bypassing offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, and Colorado Buffaloes, among several others.

The 6-foot-1, 265-pounder took a redshirt year in his first season with the Ole Miss program in 2024 after appearing with one game. Rush then saw a lack of playing time in his second season during the illustrious College Football Playoff run in Oxford.

Now, after two seasons with the Ole Miss program, Rush is now in search of a new home where he joins a myriad of departures across the last week in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss redshirt freshman Jeffery Rush has entered the portal, @mzenitz and @chris_hummer have learned.



Rush ranked as the No. 211 overall player in the 2024 class. https://t.co/apOALeukVZ pic.twitter.com/Ebq9HYMrWH — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 12, 2026

The Departures [15]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons (signed with Missouri)

OL PJ Wilkins (Committed to Wisconsin)

WR Winston Watkins, Jr. (Committed to LSU)

LB Jaden Yates (Committed to Houston)

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

S Anthony Robinson III

The Portal Additions [13]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Ole Miss added a new addition on Tuesday morning after Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Troy Everett committed to Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a quick stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Everett checks in as a Top-100 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly swooping in to land the SEC free agent.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder spent three years with the Sooners after two seasons with Appalachian State. Everett redshirted in 2021 at App State before earning Second-Team All-American honors from The Athletic in 2022.

Following his stint at App State, Everett then transferred to Oklahoma in 2023 - playing in nine games two years ago and eight games last year.

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2025, Everett is expected to receive one more season of eligibility.

