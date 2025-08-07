Ole Miss Football, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn in Pursuit of Nation's No. 2 Receiver
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of Leakesvile (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews as he winds down his recruitment process.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers.
After a critical offseason for Mathews, he began narrowing his focus to the quartet of Southeastern Conference programs.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder took official visits this offseason to the Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and Auburn Tigers as he began evaluating his contenders.
It's no secret why the top programs in America are beginning to make noise in his process with Mathews coming off of a stellar 2024 season in the Magnolia State.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
As Mathews continues navigating his recruiting process, the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers are emerging as schools to watch, but one school could be separating from the pack, according to sources familiar with Mathews' process.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are making noise down the stretch with the program emerging as a serious threat.
Ole Miss was the first school to extend Mathews an offer as his recruitment process took off with Kiffin and Co. utilizing relationships to their advantage, but Auburn is making noise with 24 hours until a decision.
The Tigers are gaining the momentum down the stretch, according to Rivals.
Last Saturday, Rivals' Jeffrey Lee logged a prediction in favor of Hugh Freeze's program to win out and earn a commitment from Mathews.
Now, as decision time inches closer, all signs point towards a two-team race between the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers with a decision locked in for 6 p.m. CT on Friday.
Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M will have hats on the table for the elite wide receiver as he prepares to go public with a decision in roughly 24 hours.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.