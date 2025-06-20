Ole Miss Football Makes Move for Prized Georgia Cornerback Prospect After Visit
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney made his way to Oxford this week to soak in the scenes of Ole Miss during a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
Barney, one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has received significant interest as of late after an impressive junior campaign.
The Top-20 cornerback in America has earned offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, during his process.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue swinging for the fences for the highly-touted prospect out of the Peach State after getting him over to campus for a midweek official visit.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder made his way to the Magnolia State for a visit with the program where he had the opportunity to check-in with Lane Kiffin, the coaching staff and more where Ole Miss is looking to chip away.
Barney worked through a photoshoot, one-on-one time with the Ole Miss staff and more during his trip to Oxford.
The Rebels will be battling multiple heavy-hitters with Penn State, Texas A&M and Alabama swinging for the fences, but the program remains in the mix following an official visit to campus.
According to On3 Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels are now "a factor" in Barney's process as it ramps up this summer.
The prized defensive back will commit to the program of his choice this summer as he settles in on his contenders following multiple official visits.
“After the visits, by July 5, I will know where I want to go,” Barney told On3 Sports. “I am looking for a school that will develop me and a good culture to be in.
"A place where I can get my name out fast is important too, and the perfect fit and comfort for my family and me are other things I want in a school.”
Ole Miss will continue intensifying their push for the coveted Peach State prospect this offseason.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.