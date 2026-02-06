Ole Miss Football Makes Statement on Recruiting Trail With Top-25 Signing Class
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff continue working overtime on the recruiting trail this offseason after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class alongside a strop 2026 class.
Once Golding was introduced as the new shot-caller of the Rebels, the program didn't skip a beat on the recruiting scene with multiple impactful additions being made.
Ole Miss solidified the program's Top-25 Recruiting Class this week during National Signing Day with multiple newcomers putting pen to paper with the prpgram and making things official.
Which members of the 2026 Recruiting Class are now locked in?
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County
