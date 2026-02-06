Ole Miss Football Makes Statement on Recruiting Trail With Top-25 Signing Class

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff continue working overtime on the recruiting trail this offseason after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class alongside a strop 2026 class.

Once Golding was introduced as the new shot-caller of the Rebels, the program didn't skip a beat on the recruiting scene with multiple impactful additions being made.

Ole Miss solidified the program's Top-25 Recruiting Class this week during National Signing Day with multiple newcomers putting pen to paper with the prpgram and making things official.

Which members of the 2026 Recruiting Class are now locked in?

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County

