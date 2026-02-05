Ole Miss Football Lands Legacy Wide Receiver Amid Strong Recruiting Push From Rebels
Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) wide receiver William Jones revealed a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday as a member of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 180 pound prospect is the son of former Ole Miss Rebel safety and current executive director of The Grove Collective, Walker Jones, where he will now look to continue the legacy in the Magnolia State.
Jones is coming off of a strong 2025 campaign where he reeled in 38 receptions for 792 yards and 15 touchdowns where multiple schools expressed interest.
The talented Tennessee pass-catcher finished his prep career with 82 catches for 1,421 yards and 22 total touchdowns.
But a push from Ole Miss down the stretch gave the Rebels the edge where he became the third player to sign with the program during National Signing Day.
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County
