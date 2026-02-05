Ole Miss Football Lands Legacy Wide Receiver Amid Strong Recruiting Push From Rebels

Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) wide receiver William Jones revealed a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday as a member of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound prospect is the son of former Ole Miss Rebel safety and current executive director of The Grove Collective, Walker Jones, where he will now look to continue the legacy in the Magnolia State.

Jones is coming off of a strong 2025 campaign where he reeled in 38 receptions for 792 yards and 15 touchdowns where multiple schools expressed interest.

The talented Tennessee pass-catcher finished his prep career with 82 catches for 1,421 yards and 22 total touchdowns.

But a push from Ole Miss down the stretch gave the Rebels the edge where he became the third player to sign with the program during National Signing Day.

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County

