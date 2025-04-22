Ole Miss Football Making Impression on Coveted Defensive Back, Priority Rebels Target
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active on the recruiting trail after hosting a litany of campus visits for the top prospects this offseason.
Over the weekend, Kiffin and Co. brought in another key target to campus for a visit.
Birmingham (Ala.) Woodlawn safety Kejiaun Johnson traveled to Oxford for an official visit with the program turning up the heat for his services.
The pursuit is seemingly paying off with the Rebels cracking Johnson's final four schools.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is nearing the end of his recruitment, with his final four schools being announced on his social media. Johnson is down to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia, and South Carolina.
Johnson attends Woodlawn High School in Birmingham (AL), and is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 529 ranked player in the country and 51st-ranked defensive back.
He is ranked the No. 20 overall prospect in the state of Alabama.
Johnson appeared in six games for the Colonels, recording 27 total tackles and 3 tackles for loss. While these may seem like modest numbers, Johnson is only a junior, and played his first season of varsity football this past season.
In spite of his limited experience, the talented defensive back currently holds 20 Division I offers, further proving his status as a gem in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
While Johnson is listed as a cornerback, his play style allows for him to play safety as well.
He is an off-ball defender, usually about 3-5 yards off the line of scrimmage from a receiver. His quick footwork, agility, and great instincts have made him into a versatile defender, able to come away with interceptions or provide support in the run game.
Johnson brings athleticism and versatility to the secondary, which has made him a gem for many programs across the country.
Johnson's frame adds another level to his game. Despite coming in at 6-foot-1, the taller end of cornerbacks, his frame doesn't hamper his movement or agility, making for a lethal zone/nickel corner back.
His speed is also impressive, as Johnson frequently found himself providing support in the run game, uncommon for a cornerback to do.
Johnson is a hidden gem with Kiffin and Co. making sure to do their due diligence in this one.
The Rebels will be in a tight battle to land his services, but the program is in the thick of it after making his final four schools last week.
