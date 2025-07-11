Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide Finalists for Recruit
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis is down to four programs and has locked in a commitment date for this summer as he winds down his recruitment process.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, he revealed via social media on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but has now narrowed his focus to a trio of Southeastern Conference programs alongside Michigan.
For Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program is pushing all the right buttons for the Sunshine State native.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a productive unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis also checked in with the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide for official visits as he continued evaluating the contenders in his process.
Now, with four finalists locked in, Davis has penciled in a commitment date for Aug. 2 where he will choose between Ole Miss, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a Top-250 prospect in America and a Top-20 linebacker with a myriad of programs heavily invested in the talented defender.
Now, he's roughly three weeks away from making a decision as his process winds down in August.
