Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks Trending in Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling on the recruiting trail this summer with the program currently holding a Top-20 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
After a June stretch of official visits to set the table, Kiffin and Co. have carried the momentum into July and August with the Rebels up to 16 total commitments in the current class.
Last Saturday, the program reeled in a pledge from Georgia linebacker Anthony Davis with the latest commitment once again elevating Ole Miss' recruiting class.
Now, the Rebels are continuing to make noise this offseason after moving into the Top-25 of the Team Recruiting Rankings.
But Ole Miss isn't the only team that's red-hot this summer with the Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks cruising.
Dan Lanning and Co. currently hold the No. 3 rated class in America, according to Rivals, with the Ducks dominating the recruiting scene with 17 total pledges.
For the Michigan Wolverines, the program has crept near the Top-10 with the No. 11 overall recruiting class.
Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines hold 22 total commitments as they look to carry their momentum into the fall months.
Ole Miss is wreaking havoc on the recruiting scene. What's the buzz on the latest Rebels pledge? A new wide receiver target emerging?
The Ole Miss Recruiting Buzz: 2026 Cycle Edition
The Recent Commit: Anthony Davis - Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday with the program beating out Michigan down the stretch.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide with Lane Kiffin and Co. adding the Peach State.
How did Ole Miss reel in the coveted second-level defender?
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
There were multiple connections made on staff, but none bigger than defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Golding kept a foot on the gas for Davis with the relationship developed winning out down the stretch,
“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.
"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."
The schemes on Ole Miss' defense continued intriguing Davis with the opportunity to play alongside a talented defensive line piquing his interest.
“They’re multiple, they blitz a lot, they have different type of schemes. That D-line helps out and it’s a good thing for me because the D-line will always be very, very good," Davis said. "Playing with a good D-line and the D-line doing stunts just keeps you free to make plays.”
The New Wide Receiver Target: Brayden Allen
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen continues emerging as a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, has received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign.
But the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder elected to make the move to announce a commitment to the hometown Tulane Green Wave last month after going public with a decision.
Despite the pledge, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix after dishing out a scholarship to the fast-rising Louisiana receiver alongside multiple new schools also in the race,.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
The offer came on the heels of the Ole Miss coaching staff beginning to evaluate options in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Now, a fresh offer is out for Allen as the program looks to flip the current Tulane Green Wave pledge.
