Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines Safety Target Closing in on Making Decision
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy is closing in on making a college decision with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.
After spending the summer evaluating his contenders, McCoy will make a commitment decision on Friday, July 25.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat, but one program is separating from the pack down the stretch.
Ole Miss is "trending up" as he winds down his recruitment process on Friday.
The Ole Miss program is making an impact in his process ahead of his senior campaign where he told On3 Sports the summer official visit to campus was an "amazing" experience.
McCoy has received a prediction to land in the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, according to Rivals.
The coveted defensive back is set to go public with a commitment decision on Friday evening with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels closing in on adding to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.