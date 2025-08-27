Ole Miss Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks Standing Out For Elite Recruit
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has multiple powerhouse programs standing out in his recruitment process ahead of the upcoming season.
The No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career while being viewed as a dual-sport athlete at the next level.
Along with being one of America's top prospects, Hudson is a high-flyer on the hardwood with multiple SEC programs extending offers as a basketball recruit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder shine across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout season.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, the offers are flying in for Hudson with all eyes on what's to come heading into his junior season.
According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators are "standing out" in his recruitment.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels hosted Hudson on an unofficial visit to Oxford this offseason where he dropped in for a quick day visit with the program.
The five-star prospect is viewed as one of the top prospects in America with Kiffin and Co. pushing all the right buttons early.
Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are currently viewed as the frontrunner in Hudson's process with the hometown school intensifying its pursuit for the top-ranked tight end in America.
What will Hudson provide a program in the future once he makes his way to the college game as a lethal pass catcher?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
