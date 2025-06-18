Ole Miss Football, North Carolina Tar Heels Battling for Coveted Offensive Lineman
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison is down to five schools and has revealed a commitment date as his recruiting process winds down.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, remains a top target for the Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
But Ole Miss will be battling it out against a slew of schools down the stretch with Jemison emerging as a fast-rising prospect in the trenches.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kentucky Wildcats in the mix.
But it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison recently took in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels and remains a priority for the program in Oxford.
Prior to Jemison's official visit, he received another face-to-face meeting with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison where he went in-home for a visit.
Garrison took the time to head to Georgia for a meeting with Jemison as the Rebels turn up the heat.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his spring visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
Jemison made his way to town during the spring without an offer, but that was short-lived after earning a scholarship from the program.
"After practice, Coach Garrison took me in his office. It was just me, him and Coach James...his assistant. He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss," Jemison said.
"Basically telling me how high up on his board I am...He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that's why he wanted to offer me."
Now, Ole Miss continues prioritizing Jemison in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he inches closer to his June 27 commitment date.
Jemison will choose between Ole Miss, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech and Kentucky on June 27 as his recruitment process winds down.
