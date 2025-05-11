Ole Miss Football Offers No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America, Texas Native
Cedar Hill (Tex.) four-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster continues his emergence as one of the top prospects in America following a dominant sophomore campaign.
Brewster, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings in the 2027 cycle while handling the top talent in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-4, 277-pounder become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears, among others, extending scholarships.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after dishing out an offer this week.
Brewster recorded 16 tackles with seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, two passes defended, a fumble recovery and three QB hurries in five games last season, according to 247Sports.
There's NFL lineage for Brewster with his father suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys following a standout career for Ball State during his collegiate career.
What makes Brewster such a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. Displays startling redirecting suddenness on sophomore tape. Supports that functional juice in pads with terrific combine testing numbers (twice) in early 2025.
"Those combine performances joined strong live evaluations in position-specific work and 1-on-1 reps. Legitimately 6-foot-3, 300 pounds but owns extensive snaps in a two-point edge alignment. Emphatically sets an edge.
"Flashes a heavy inside hand coupled with stack-and-shed strength. Boasts impressive two-way snaps as a successful jumbo wildcat option. Also possesses a strong football pedigree. May lack ideal frame length, but compensates with sudden power and disruptive play style. Projects as a high-major interior D-line force who could become serious impact player."
