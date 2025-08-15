Ole Miss Football Offers Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks EDGE Target
Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Streets, the No. 1 overall prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an impressive double-digit scholarship list with the "Who's Who" of college football in the mix.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after extending an offer to Streets on Thursday, he revealed via social media.
The Top-75 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle exploded as a sophomore in 2024 with 123 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, and four blocked punts.
Streets was dominant across his sophomore campaign with elite college programs extending scholarship offers his way.
Fast forward to this week and the Ole Miss Rebels are now in on the action before Streets suits up for his junior season this fall.
Kiffin and Co. have dished out a flurry of new offers this week with the program beginning to place an emphasis on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The New Offers: Rebels Offer Pair of Elite Weapons
Abraham Sesay: Top-30 EDGE
Exton (Penn.) Downingtown East four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay continues preparation for his junior campaign following a productive offseason stretch.
Sesay, a Top-30 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, emerged as a name to know on the recruiting scene with a flurry of new offers coming his way across the last few months.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder earned scholarships from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Maryland Terrapins, Kentucky Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils as his rise continues.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race with Sesay adding another Southeastern Conference offer to his growing list of schools.
Kiffin and Co. made the call this week with the program out of Oxford intrigued with the defensive potential of Sesay at the next level.
Kamarui Dorsey: No. 1 Safety
Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues this offseason.
Dorsey, the No. 1 safety in America, has reeled in scholarships from a myriad of the top programs in the nation ahead of his junior campaign.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race after dishing out a scholarship to the Peach State star on Tuesday night.
Dorsey has been critical component to his program's defense across both of his high school seasons after emerging as one of the top prospects in the country.
He managed to log 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a freshman during the 2023 season.
As a sophomore, Dorsey tallied 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions where he began garnering attention from multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.