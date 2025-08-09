Ole Miss Football Offers Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers Cornerback Target
Los Angeles (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has cruised up the recruiting rankings with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services this offseason.
Washington, a Top-10 cornerback in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide and UCLA Bruins, among others.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix for Washington after extending a scholarship to the California native this week.
The 6-foot, 155-pound defensive back sits as a Top-10 prospect in California and a Top-100 nationally in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs intensifying their pursuit.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program have continued dishing out fresh offers this summer with Washington being the latest recipient.
The West Coast stud has the USC Trojans as a school to monitor in his process, but Southeastern Conference programs are beginning to make their presence felt.
Along with Washington receiving an offer, Ole Miss has also extended a scholarship to one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Ace Alston.
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton Alston continues emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Alston, a Top-15 cornerback in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout sophomore season in 2024.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after extending an offer to the talented Ohio native last week.
During Alston's sophomore campaign in 2024, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.
Ole Miss is beginning to make its presence felt on the recruiting trail this offseason as the program extends offers to 2027 prospects.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-25 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with all focus on finishing strong heading into December.
