Ole Miss Football Offers Pair of Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Back Targets
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with the program dishing out new offers across the summer months.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kiffin and Co. have carried the momentum into the high school ranks.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-20 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle, but have also begun shifting focus towards the 2027 cycle as well as the program builds out its big board..
Last week, the Rebels dished out a pair of new offers to two of the top cornerbacks in America.
The New Offers: 2027 Cycle Edition
No. 1: Hayden Stepp - No. 3 CB in America
Last week, the Ole Miss staff extended a scholarship to Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp after the Rebels made the call.
Stepp, the No. 3 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received interest from the "Who's Who" of college football fresh off of a sophomore season with multiple schools in pursuit.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels entering the mix for the highly-touted defensive back prospect out of Nevada.
Stepp comes in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as the latest offer on the table.
The youngster was named a Sophomore All-American by MaxPreps in 2024 after logging 20 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in nine games for his Bishop Gorman crew.
What is Stepp looking for in a school?
“I want to be somewhere I am valued,” Stepp told Rivals. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too.
"The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.”
It's early in the 2027 prospect's recruiting process, but the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans are emerging as early schools to know.
The West Coast stud recently received a crystal ball to land in the LSU Tigers' 2027 Recruiting Cycle, but with multiple schools in pursuit, Stepp looks to be taking his time.
No. 2: Aaryn Washington - No. 4 CB in America
Los Angeles (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has cruised up the recruiting rankings with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services this offseason.
Washington, a Top-10 cornerback in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide and UCLA Bruins, among others.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix for Washington after extending a scholarship to the California native last week.
The 6-foot, 155-pound defensive back sits as a Top-10 prospect in California and a Top-100 nationally in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs intensifying their pursuit.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss program have continued dishing out fresh offers this summer with Washington being the latest recipient.
The West Coast stud has the USC Trojans as a school to monitor in his process, but Southeastern Conference programs are beginning to make their presence felt.
