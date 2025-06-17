Ole Miss Football Offers Talented Kentucky Wildcats Quarterback Commitment
Knoxville (Tenn.) Bearden three-star quarterback DJ Hunter continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the South heading into his junior campaign.
Hunter, the No. 2 rated quarterback in Tennessee, has reeled in several offers during his time on the prep scene with Southeastern Conference interest.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the conversation after Lane Kiffin and the staff extended a scholarship to the Tennessee native on Monday.
As it currently stands, it's the Kentucky Wildcats that hold the commitment after Hunter revealed his pledge in April, but it'll be a battle until the buzzer.
The highly-touted 2027 signal-caller recently made the move to national powerhouse Buford High in Georgia for his junior campaign.
Ole Miss, Kentucky and others remain in pursuit of the talented quarterback where he continues his rise as a top talent in the rising-junior class.
Kiffin and Co. continue their pursuit of 2027 quarterbacks with the program recently extending a scholarship to one of the top prospects in America.
The Recent Offer: Hank Hendrix
Fayetteville (Ark.) four-star quarterback Hank Hendrix remains one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Hendrix, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, continues his rise as a coveted signal-caller with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extended a scholarship to the talented quarterback last month
Hendrix has also reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech Raiders and Baylor Bears, among others, prior to his junior season.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder began his high school career at Boerne High School in Texas where his father was a highly-touted coach.
Now, his father, Che Hendrix, has joined the Arkansas Razorbacks staff where Hank has made the move to Fayetteville.
During his sophomore campaign, Hendrix completed 274 of his 389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last year. He also tallied 104 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.
Hendrix debuted on varsity as a freshman at Boerne, passing for 1,586 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 1 interception on a 70.4 completion percentage (95-for-135) in 9 games played.
He'll look to take control of his Fayetteville High's squad in 2025 with multiple Power Four programs keeping tabs on the coveted Arkansas prospect.
