Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Among Finalists for Nation's No. 1 WR
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists.
Sales, the No. 1 pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene after rising to five-star status.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 201-pounder has shifted his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Indiana Hoosiers and Tennessee Volunteers.
Sales has been dominant across his junior campaign for Lawrence North this fall while logging 35 catches for 782 yards and 9 touchdowns across nine games in 2025.
He has also been a significant contributor on defense, collecting 51 tackles from the safety position for his prep squad.
Now, while navigating his junior season, Sales is placing a significant focus on his recruitment with 12 schools separating from the rest.
The five-star wideout has unofficially visited Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas A&M this fall with more trips on the docket.
“It was probably the loudest game I’ve ever been to, really,” Sales told Rivals of his recent Notre Dame visit. “They showed me everything. It was a great experience.”
The Alabama Crimson Tide have also made an early impression on Sales with visits in the rearview mirror this year.
“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”
Now, with a final 12 schools locked in, Sales will continue navigating the final phases of his process with contenders locked in.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will continue keeping a foot in the door for Sales with the program alongside the nation's top programs.
