Ole Miss Football Portal Update: Rebels Make Splash With Deuce Knight Commitment

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program signing double-digit players across the first week of the window being open.

Once the market opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and the new-look coaching staff wasted no time in making their presence felt after landing multiple immediate impact signees from the SEC and other power conferences.

Fast forward to Sunday morning and the Rebels secured a commitment from the program quarterback in the future after Auburn Tigers signal-caller Deuce Knight went public with a pledge to Ole Miss.

The former five-star signal-caller checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss coaching staff securing the program's future at the position after locking him in after a visit.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) does a selfie video after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, he's Oxford bound after making his move, but Knight is just one of the major dominoes that have fallen in favor of the Rebels.

Georgia Bulldogs safety Joenel Aguero committed to Golding and the Ole Miss program while on a visit to Oxford over the weekend.

Aguero departed Athens after spending three seasons with Kirby Smart and Co. where he signed as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - checking in as the No. 2 safety in America.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move after Golding and Co. put a full-court press on the Southeastern Conference transfer.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now, the talented safety will make his way to Oxford for his final season of eligibility after signing with the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday amid a visit to campus.

Who's joined the Rebels this month via the Transfer Portal? Where does the haul rank across America?

The Transfer Signees: Ole Miss' No. 5 Ranked Class

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

