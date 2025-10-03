Ole Miss Football Predicted to Flip Coveted North Carolina Tar Heels Wideout Commit
Jackson (Miss.) three-star wide receiver O'mari Johnson made his way back to Oxford last weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Johnson, a Top-25 prospect in the Magnolia State, revealed a commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels in July, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and the Rebels from intensifying their pursuit.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, but it's North Carolina that holds the verbal pledge.
Johnson is coming off of an injury during his junior campaign in 2024 that limited him to only one game played, but his sophomore season in 2023 is what put his name on the map.
The Mississippi native logged almost 1,300 scrimmage yards as a sophomore, totaling more than 1,700 all-purpose yards.
He caught 43 passes for 807 yards and 11 touchdowns on 18.8 yards per reception while handing business as a wideot, but he also shined as a running back. Johnson ran for 465 yards and 10 touchdowns on 8.5 yards per carry.
On the other side of the ball, Johnson logged 52 tackles, 4 interceptions (2 return touchdowns), and 8 pass breakups.
Now, after a pair of visits to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this fall, the Rebels are trending to flip the North Carolina pledge.
247Sports' David Johnson has logged a flip prediction in favor of the Ole Miss program winning out for Johnson's services come the Early Signing Period in December.
The coveted athlete remains a prized recruit where he looks to get back on the map in 2025 after missing most of his junior season due to injury.
The 247 Sports Evaluation: "Three-phase playmaker with extensive reps at receiver, running back, cornerback, safety, and kick/punt returner. Legitimate FBS prospect at receiver and possibly multiple defensive back spots.
"Pushing 6-1, 180 pounds with plus length. Athletic profile includes basketball, plus track and field in eighth and ninth grades. Missed all but one game of junior season (Fall 2024). Prior to that campaign, tape study revealed a wiry strong athlete with encouraging run-after-catch ability. Perhaps more instinctive on defense, whether playing off corner or at safety.
"Willing to mix it up as a tackler and doesn't shy away from contact on either side of the ball. Likely provides special teams value in multiple capacities. Functional athleticism in pads usually exceeds what combine testing and older track and field data suggest.
"Higher floor may lie at receiver, while higher ceiling may be in the secondary. Projects as a P4-caliber prospect who could develop into a quality starter on either side of the ball."
