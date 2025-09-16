Ole Miss Football Predicted to Flip Five-Star Wide Receiver From SEC Rival
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August after going public with a decision.
The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, according to Rivals, pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process.
But ultimately Freeze and the Auburn Tigers won out for the highly-touted receiver after landing the verbal commitment.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.” '
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
But the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix for the Magnolia State wide receiver with the program keeping a foot on the gas.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have emerged as a threat to flip the Mississippi native away from his Auburn Tigers commitment with the program picking up momentum.
On Tuesday, 247Sports' David Johnson logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels successfully flipping the prized wide receiver prior to the Early Signing Period in December.
Ole Miss recently hired ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief to the staff where he's quickly provided a boost to the program's recruiting department.
Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he's now made his return to the program.
Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Now, with Moncrief on staff, the program is looking to get over the finish line for Mathews as the Rebels look to sway him away from his Auburn Tigers pledge.
