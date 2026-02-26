Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Rebels Trending for Multiple Prized Targets

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason with the new-look coaching staff in Oxford identifying priority targets in the 2027 cycle.

Once Golding took over as the new shot-caller in town, he quickly hit the ground running on the recrutiing scene after inking the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

From there, the Ole Miss coaching staff - spearheaded by Golding - traveled across America to visit with key prospects on the high school scene.

Now, as visit season nears with players set to be on campus for both unofficial and official visits, the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam.

The Ole Miss Recruiting Buzz: Visit Season Approaching

No. 1: The New Official Visitor - Easton Royal

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns last November, but it hasn't stopped Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels from turning up the heat.

Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast pushing to flip the SEC pledge following a stellar junior campaign in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a junior campaign where he finished the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

Now, Royal has locked in an official visit with Ole Miss for this offseason.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

No. 2: Momentum Building for Top-5 DL in America?

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling Ole Miss for his services this offseason.

Now, an official visit is locked in with the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Magnolia State native where he is set to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on a multi-day stay from June 5-7 amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process.

Courtesy of Alvin Mosley via X.

No. 3: Ole Miss a Finalist for Coveted Texas WR

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has narrowed his focus to six schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling at the top for the Lone Star State pass-catcher.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason stretch.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder will be in the Magnolia State from June 5-7 for an official visit as the Ole Miss coaching staff look to roll out the red carpet for a priority wideout.

Mosley has also locked in his six finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the Tennessee Volunteers, SMU Mustangs, Texas Longhorns, Houston Cougars, and TCU Horned Frogs.

