Ole Miss Football Pushing For No. 2 Rated WR in Louisiana, Dynamic LSU Tigers Target

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley will evaluate contenders this offseason with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels in contention for the dynamic Louisiana pass-catcher.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wide receiver in the Bayou State and a Top-15 overall wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and Co. squaring off against multiple heavy-hitters this offseason.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the prep scene.

But there are contenders emerging with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers turning up the heat this offseason.

Golding and Co. have Louisiana ties here that have lifted the Rebels among Whitley's final five schools with associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson spearheading the push.

Wilson is a New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine alumnus - the same school where Whitley attends- as he goes deep into his bag of tricks.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley via X.

Whitley recently locked his final finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars.

Ole Miss will get an official visit of their own during the weekend of May 29-31 in what is a sizable move for Golding's staff with the program swinging for the fences here.

Whitley will be accompanied by several top wide receivers in Oxford that weekend with the Ole Miss coaching staff assembling a star studded visitors list during the final stretch of May.

Sources have also indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the LSU Tigers will get a crack at Whitley on June 19 for a multi-day stay.

The No. 11 rated wide receiver in America is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Now, all eyes are on Whitley's recruitment with the Ole Miss coaching staff turning up the heat this offseason with a multi-day stay locked in.

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