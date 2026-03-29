Ole Miss Football 'Pushing Hard' for Five-Star Wide Receiver Committed to SEC Rival

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to the Texas Longhorns in November, but it hasn't stopped the Ole Miss Rebels from battling for the dynamic pass-catcher.

Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has locked in official visits to see the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators as the Southeastern Conference schools intensify their pursuit this offseason.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has remained a hard commit to Steve Sarkisian and Co. since making his move, but Royal is evaluating options as Ole Miss remains a contender, he revealed in a recent interview.

“They have always been a strong contender because my relationship with Coach Patrick Carter is probably one of my strongest ones...he has been on me from Day 1...he’s the first one to see the potential in me before anyone and continues to see me develop into what I can be," Royal told Rivals.

Now, while competing at the UA Next event in New Orleans on Sunday, Royal once again revealed the Ole Miss Rebels are keeping a foot on the gas for his services amid flip pursuit.

"Florida, Tennessee, and Ole Miss - all of them have been great in making my decision harder. Schools usually back off once you commit. The schools that continue to push even harder are the ones that are going to separate themselves," Royal told The UC Report.

5-star Texas commit Easton Royal talks official visits to Florida, Tennessee, and Ole Miss who to continue to push hard in his recruitment @easton_3k



The No. 2 WR in the 2027 class committed to the Longhorns on November 29th #UANext pic.twitter.com/9B139U6KZN — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 29, 2026

"The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield."

Now, all eyes are on Royal's recruitment this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in position as a contender as official visit season inches closer.

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