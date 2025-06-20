Ole Miss Football Pushing Right Buttons for Coveted Tennessee Offensive Line Target
Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair is down to six schools with the Ole Miss Rebels in the thick of it for the touted Tennessee native.
Blair, the No. 22 rated offensive tackle in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after prospect by multiple programs as he locks in on a commitment this summer.
Lane Kiffin and Co. continue pushing all the right buttons for the coveted target as begins to evaluate the contenders in his process down the stretch.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has received significant SEC interest with a myriad of programs set to battle it out for his services with a commitment timeframe in mind.
Blair recently revealed his six finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles and Wisconsin Badgers.
It's a list consisting of multiple heavy-hitters as the Rebels look to position themselves as the offseason continues.
The hometown Tennessee Volunteers will be a team to monitor in his process, but Kiffin and the Rebels remain in the mix.
According to On3 Sports, Blair sees the "player-first" approach from the Ole Miss staff as a positive piece the their recruiting pitch.
Blair has been to Oxford this summer for an official visit and will also check-in with the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend for his final summer visit.
