Ole Miss Football Pushing to Land USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers Target
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett was in Oxford on Saturday night for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 3 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Garrett, the No. 1 rated linebacker in Louisiana, comes in as one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools pushing for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder recently backed off of an Auburn Tigers commitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores coming in hot.
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are making their presence felt in Garrett's recruitment as he eyes a decision soon.
On Saturday night, Garrett was accompanied by Ole Miss Rebels four-star linebacker commit Anthony Davis Jr. with the two talking shop in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
For Davis, the coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time last month.
Ole Miss lost a commitment from the No. 1 linebacker in America, Izayia Williams, in August with Davis now putting a foot on the gas to have Garrett join Ole Miss' 2026 class.
Sources indicate to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the program knocked it out of the park for Garrett on his recent visit to Oxford with the staff pushing the right buttons.
Following the visit, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding took to X to post his "bat signal" for when the Rebels land a commitment. Could it be Garrett? All signs point towards that being the case.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in America with the Rebels looking to stack more talent ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
