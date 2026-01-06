Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons Reveals Transfer Decision to SEC Rival

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has revealed a commitment to the Missouri Tigers and has signed the necessary paperwork with the program, according to multiple reports.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as the starting signal-caller for the Ole Miss Rebels, but an ankle injury in Week 2 forced him out for multiple weeks where Trinidad Chambliss earned the QB1 role and never looked back.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and the torch was officially passed from Jaxson Dart to Simmons where he began the season as the starter - but injury derailed his season early.

Across six games played, Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Once he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Chambliss earned the nod as the starter where he then took America by storm across his first season in Oxford - finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

There remains uncertainty surrounding the future of Chambliss in Oxford as he awaits his fate on a waiver applied to the NCAA - looking for an additional season of eligibility - where it forced Simmons' hand elsewhere with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

For Simmons, he's now made his move where he will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact in Columbia with the Missouri program.

