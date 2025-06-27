Ole Miss Football Receives Prediction to Land Prized Wideout Over Ohio State Buckeyes
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop three-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford has narrowed his focus to four programs with a decision date locked in as his recruiting process winds down.
Guilford, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, continues his rise as a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels heavily involved in his process.
After dishing out an offer in May, the Ole Miss program hit the ground running in their pursuit of the Hoosier State wideout.
Then, Ole Miss was quickly labeled a finalist for the talented 6-foot-2, 180-pounder alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers.
The hometown Hoosiers were then viewed as the favorite in his recruitment, but Kiffin and Co. have now battled back into the mix for the sought-after prospect down the stretch.
After taking an official visit to the Magnolia State in June, Ole Miss made a significant move in his process.
“Oh, it definitely blew my mind. It blew whatever I thought out of the water. I loved it," Guilford told Rivals.
Now, the predictions are rolling in for the Ole Miss Rebels to beat out the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers for Guilford's services.
247Sports' Sam Webb has logged a prediction in favor of Kiffin and the Rebels to earn the commitment.
Guilford was set to reveal a commitment decision on Friday, June 27, but has since postponed his decision, he revealed via social media.
What will Guilford provide a program at the next level?
His trainer Dre Muhammad of Traction Athletic Performance told On3 Sports he believes the sky's the limit.
“Jerquaden shares similarities with elite prospects like (Ohio State’s) Mylan Graham, particularly in his commitment to mastering his craft and showcasing advanced skills. While there’s always room for growth and refinement, his natural talent and competitive spirit set him apart. He possesses an elite receiver skill set and thrives on competition, consistently elevating his performance as the stakes rise.
“Standing between 6’2″ and 6’3″, he runs a verified low 4.5 and weighs in at 190 pounds, with the potential to add another 10 pounds as he continues training before college. His stride length is exceptional, allowing him to cover significant ground effortlessly. Beyond his technical abilities, he’s a physical presence who isn’t afraid to block, is tough to bring down, and embraces every aspect of his development.
“Jerquaden is also maturing mentally, learning from those who came before him to adopt a professional mindset in his preparation and approach. He is undoubtedly among the top 15 receivers in the 2026 class, a status he reinforces by excelling against top competition in 7v7 and the summer circuit."
