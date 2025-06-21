Ole Miss Football's Five-Star Freshman Locks in Jersey Number for First Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels officially signed the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi last December after five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham put pen to paper with the program.
The Top-10 wideout in America selected the Rebels down the stretch over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, during his process.
Kiffin and Co. intensified their push for Cunningham down the stretch to land his services at the college level after the Crimson Tide became serious threats to earn his signature.
But the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has officially arrived in Oxford to begin summer workouts with the Ole Miss Rebels and is preparing to make a statement during Year 1 with the program.
It's a critical addition for the program with the Rebels bringing in an instant impact player that can change the game in a myriad of ways in the Magnolia State.
Cunningham has selected his jersey number for the 2025 season: No. 3.
The elite five-star will be a staple moving forward for the Rebels with all eyes on the Mississippi native.
What will Cunningham provide the Rebels once officially in uniform this fall as he navigates workouts this summer?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Big-play wide receiver who's an explosive athlete. A run-after-catch menace who can take underneath routes the distance; quick to jump on the horse and reach a top gear.
"Naturally gifted route runner who can mix gears and puzzle defenders with one of the slickest hesi steps in recent cycles. Only going to get better at creating separation once drilling technique. Can race into the deeper third as he eats up cushion with impressive burst. Appears to have a high success rate in contested-catch situations, which likely stems from hoops background.
"Limited conviction in blocking, which could change in the future if he buys into the school of his choice. More of a relative unknown than others in the class in regards to measurables. Older for the cycle with a Dec. 2005 DOB. View as a playmaking receiver who can line up on the inside and outside.
"Type of weapon with whom you can create mismatches utilizing pre-snap motion. Obvious athletic juice given the basketball footage and track and field data. Layered athletic profile and functional athleticism in multiple sports point to a high-ceiling offensive weapon who could become a multi-year impact player and an NFL Draft early-round candidate."
New Rebels' Numbers:
Caleb Cunningham — 3
Trinidad Chambliss — 6
Ricky Fletcher — 9
Damien Taylor — 12
Winston Watkins — 16
Wydett Williams — 16
Maealiuaki Smith — 17
MJ Preston — 19
Tavoy Feagin — 21
Jarcoby Hopson — 23
Shekai Mills-Knight — 24
Maison Dunn — 25
Dante Core — 28
Ladarian Clardy — 31
Antonio Kite — 33
Keon Young — 36
Cortez Thomas — 37
Talib Graham — 45
Kenneth Boston — 52
Terez Davis — 55
TJ Hedrick — 57
Connor Howes — 65
Devin Harper — 70
Hayden Bradley — 80
Samari Reed — 81
Dillon Alfred — 84
Corey Adams — 91
Andrew Maddox — 95
Corey Amos — 98
