Ole Miss Football's Pursuit of America's Top Prospects Firing Up Rebel Fans

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff took a break from NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations this week with the Rebels hitting the road to check-in with priority prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Associate head coach Frank Wilson, wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, and other assistants held in-person visits with multiple elite prospects as the program looks to build for the future.

Along with checking in with targets at their high schools, Wilson held an in-home visit with the No. 1 inteiror offensive lineman in America, Albert Simien, on Wednesday night.

What's the latest from the recruiting trail for the Ole Miss Rebels as the program intensifies its pursuit for America's top talent?

No. 1: RB Javon Vital

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy running back Javon Vital has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his process.

Vital checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana with the hometown LSU Tigers making an early impact in his process after receiving an offer in 2025, but others are in the mix with Southern Cal and Houston in the race.

Ole Miss Rebels recruiting guru Frank Wilson from getting in on the action where the former LSU associate head coach/running backs coach has made his move after joining the staff in Oxford last month.

Wilson has developed a strong relationship with Vital where he made sure to get a face-to-face visit with the elite offensive weapon and his mother this week while taking a trip to the Bayou State.

Ole Miss officially offered today. Proud to stand with @FrankWilson28 and my mom Stacey Jones. @OleMissFB @DexterWashing19 pic.twitter.com/NWdpyU8zbn — Javon “MAN” Vital Jr. (@JavonVital2027) January 21, 2026

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

No. 2: IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Ole Miss involved in his process.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the nation, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his recruitment.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Thank you @FrankWilson28 for stopping by the house to talk with me and my family @OleMissFB #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/LbO1uOHRZ1 — Albert S. (@Albert_Simien33) January 22, 2026

But the Ole Miss Rebels are now eyeing an opportunity to enter the mix for Simien with Wilson making his way to Louisiana on Wednesday for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options.

No. 3: WR Alvin Mosley

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has quickly emerged as a name to know in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across the country pursuing his services.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas this week for an in-person meeting with Mosley.

Mosley is coming off of a strong junior campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the talented pass-catcher - now extending an offer after a quick visit this week.

